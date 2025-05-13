Putin to skip Istanbul talks, Lavrov and Ushakov to represent Russia amid ceasefire tensions with Ukraine Tuesday, May 13, 2025 10:37:00 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly not planning to travel to Istanbul on Thursday, reports Gulagu.net, citing sources close to the Putin’s security. Instead, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov are said to be preparing to head to Turkey.

According to Gulagu.net, if any (highly unlikely) personal agreement is reached with U.S. President Donald Trump, a visit by Putin could be arranged at any moment.

However, for the time being, meetings are scheduled for Putin in the Kremlin on May 15.

The Russian side is continuing its preparations for the negotiations in Istanbul. The Kremlin will announce who will represent Russia in talks with Ukraine once Putin deems it necessary, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

On May 10, after concluding talks in Kyiv, the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" phoned U.S. President Donald Trump and declared that the position of the West and Ukraine is for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting May 12.

Russia is being threatened with intensified sanctions and increased military support for the Ukrainian forces if they refuse to comply.

Nonetheless, President Vladimir Putin has effectively dismissed the proposal, suggesting instead a return to the Istanbul track.

In response, President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed holding a summit in Turkey and has announced he will fly there on May 15.

Moreover, there's a possibility that Trump might also travel to Istanbul for the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

