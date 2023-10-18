Putin: U.S. delivery of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine is a mistake Wednesday, October 18, 2023 3:00:00 PM

Russian president Vladimir Putin referred to the delivery of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine as a "mistake by the United States".

"We will of course be able to repel these attacks (referring to ATACMS missiles). War is war. What is most important is that it is fundamentally incapable of changing the situation on the contact line," he said during a press conference in China.

Putin also added that the transfer of missiles to Ukraine is another "mistake by the United States", as it prolongs the "agony of Ukraine".

The United States has delivered up to 12 ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, according to the Associated Press. This initial shipment of missiles will allow for an assessment of their effectiveness on the battlefield. Judging by the success of their first use, further deliveries can be expected.

On the night of October 17th, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched ATACMS missiles on the Russian military bases in the occupied cities of Berdyansk and Luhansk. Moscow has remained silent about the attack. However, Russian military bloggers referred to the strike as one of the most devastating in the history of the "special operation."

According to recent information, at least 9 Russian military helicopters have been destroyed. Additionally, an air defense missile launcher, which the Russians attempted to use to intercept the missiles, was also burnt down. Furthermore, warehouses, military equipment, and runways have been damaged.

