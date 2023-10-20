Putin unexpectedly visits headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District Friday, October 20, 2023 11:00:24 AM

Russian president Vladimir Putin made an unexpected visit to the headquarters of the Russian Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don.

It is reported that Putin listened to a report by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov about the war in Ukraine, and also had "other conversations" with the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry.

In the only published video of Putin's visit, he is seen getting off the plane, getting into a car, entering the headquarters accompanied by Gerasimov, and then talking to the Russian military commanders in the office.

Gerasimov informed Putin that the Russian forces are allegedly fulfilling tasks in accordance with the "special operation" plan. At the end,Putin asks Gerasimov asked to "send greetings to all commanders".

