Putin unveils ambitious plans to use nuclear submarines for LNG transportation

Russia is aiming to transport gas using nuclear-powered submarines. The project involves the creation of a massive 360-meter-long submarine gas carrier, boasting a capacity of around 180,000 tons.

The country's plans to construct these submarines for transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) were highlighted by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Future Technologies Forum in Moscow. He mentioned that he first heard about this innovative idea from Mikhail Kovalchuk, president of the Kurchatov Institute, "a couple of years ago." Initially skeptical, Putin later warmed up to the concept. "I said, 'What, are we going to carry gas on submarines?' But it turns out Gazprom and Novatek believe this is quite feasible, profitable, and efficient," Putin stated.

As he elaborated, carrying vast LNG reservoirs is "quite dangerous" due to the risk of explosions, but he assured that "everything is different underwater." "This is the future, of course, and it is entirely feasible," Putin asserted.

Reports from Russian media reveal plans for the submarine gas carrier, which will have a draft of no more than 14 meters and be equipped with three RITM-200 nuclear reactors, powering three 30 MW electric motors. The absence of ice contact will allow the vessel to reach speeds of up to 17 knots, slashing the Northern Sea Route travel time from 20 to 12 days. The project is being spearheaded by JSC St. Petersburg Marine Engineering Bureau Malakhit, part of the Kurchatov Institute. They have already developed the technical design for the nuclear submersible gas carrier.

Russian scientists propose that "the submarine gas carrier could become the foundation for a new underwater transport system, unparalleled globally, ensuring year-round transportation regardless of hydro-meteorological conditions and ice cover state."

Previously, Putin had claimed that the warheads on Oreshnik missiles can withstand temperatures comparable to the Sun, supposedly thanks to special materials.

