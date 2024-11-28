Putin warns of potential Oreshnik missile strikes on ‘Kyiv decision-making centers’ Thursday, November 28, 2024 11:30:16 AM

Russian president Vladimir Putin has issued a warning about potential missile strikes targeting "decision-making centers" in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, according to reports by Russian media. Speaking at a CSTO Security Council meeting in Kazakhstan on Thursday, November 28, the Putin suggested that the Russian military might use the medium-range ballistic Oreshnik missile to target strategic locations in Kyiv.

According to him, the Russian Ministry of Defense and the General Staff are currently identifying potential targets, which could include military installations, defense industry enterprises, or leadership centers in Kyiv.

Putin reminded that the Ukraine has repeatedly attempted to strike significant facilities in Russia, including St. Petersburg and Moscow.

He further claimed that the serial production of the Oreshnik system has supposedly commenced. In the event of a mass missile strike using Oreshnik, the impact could be comparable to that of nuclear weapon deployment, said Putin.

According to him, Russia currently has several ready-to-deploy Oreshnik missile systems. "Everything in the blast epicenter is fragmented, reduced to elementary particles, essentially turning into dust," emphasized the Russian president.

On November 21, Russia launched an attack on Dnipro using what Putin described as the latest medium-range hypersonic missile, Oreshnik. Media reports indicated that the new ballistic missile, which recently attacked Dnipro, carried multiple warheads but was not equipped with explosives, thereby causing only minor damage.

