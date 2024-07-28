Putin warns of retaliation If U.S. deploys missiles in Germany Sunday, July 28, 2024 3:00:00 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stark warning on Sunday, July 28, stating that the placement of high-precision U.S. missile systems in Germany would free Russia from its moratorium on deploying intermediate and short-range missiles. This announcement came during Putin's speech at the main Naval Day parade in St. Petersburg. The Kremlin plants to "enhance the capabilities of coastal forces" in the Russian Navy, Putin clarified .

"Today, the development of a number of such systems is in its final stage. We will take mirror actions in deploying them in response to the U.S. and their satellites' activities in Europe and other regions," Interfax quoted the Russian president.

Putin emphasized that important Russian governmental and military management facilities would be within the reach of American missiles stationed in Germany. He noted that the flight time of these missiles — which "could potentially be equipped with nuclear warheads" in the future — would be around ten minutes. The Russian leader compared the current situation to the Cold War era.

Previously, it was reported that the United States plans to station long-range missiles in Europe as a deterrent against Russia and to protect NATO allies. Germany will host the "Tomahawk" missiles starting in 2026, which can target areas within a 2,500-kilometer radius.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz commented that the deployment of such weapons in Germany "serves the purpose of preventing war." When questioned on what Moscow must do to halt the deployment of U.S. long-range missiles, he replied, "Stop the war in Ukraine".

The U.S. missile deployment in Germany also has the backing of Johann Wadephul, deputy chair of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) faction in the Bundestag. Wadephul highlighted the necessity of adequately deterring Russia, which he accused of "attacking other countries, especially those unable to defend themselves"

