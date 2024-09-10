Putin was willing to pause strikes on energy targets, but Kyiv declined talks, claims Shoygu Tuesday, September 10, 2024 9:09:43 PM

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoygu has claimed that President Vladimir Putin was prepared to pause strikes on energy infrastructure. However, Ukraine declined to enter negotiations. Shoygu mentioned that the proposed moratorium extended to nuclear energy facilities, as well as commercial and civilian vessels in the Black Sea. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that "no concrete agreements were made."

Ukraine reportedly refused to sign an agreement with the Russian Federation, aimed at avoiding strikes on energy infrastructure, prior to a military operation in the Kursk region. President Putin had agreed to a Turkish initiative, allegedly forwarded by Kyiv, said Shoygu in an interview with Russia 24.

"Turkey proposed that we mutually agree not to target energy infrastructure, nuclear energy facilities, and commercial civilian ships in the Black Sea. Our President agreed. But, surprisingly, Ukraine later said, 'No, we won't agree to this deal,'" Shoygu recounted.

After the Ukrainian forces' incursion into the Kursk region, Shoygu said, "It became clear what was meant by targets related to nuclear energy."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Shoygu's statement, said that there were "no clear agreements" between Russia and Ukraine.

"It is currently hard to envision any form of agreement given the situation in the Kursk region. Russia's primary objective remains the achievement of its goals," he said.

The Washington Post reported that a Ukrainian incursion in the Kursk region disrupted secret negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for a partial ceasefire. Qatar had been discussing with Kyiv and Moscow a moratorium on strikes targeting energy infrastructure. The Ukrainian President’s Office stated to journalists that a summit in Qatar was postponed due to the situation in the Middle East. On August 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated that these energy-focused negotiations had taken place online, asserting that they were unrelated to the Kursk operation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed as rumors reports of "hidden contacts" between Moscow and Kyiv via Qatari and Turkish mediation.

