Putin wears body armor at public appearances amid rising security concerns Tuesday, June 4, 2024 9:35:00 PM

During the parade on Red Square on 9 May this year, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was reportedly wearing a concealed bulletproof vest. According to The Moscow Times, Putin has been wearing body armour under his clothing during outdoor public events since last year.

An official, who has seen Putin multiple times at public events, said Putin started wearing the body armour in 2023 following recommendations from the Federal Protective Service and the Presidential Security Service.

"On 9 May this year, during the parade, the leader was definitely wearing a concealed bulletproof vest," the official stated, having attended the military parade on Red Square.

British security consultant Jade Miller, at the request of the publication, reviewed footage of Putin's appearance at the 9 May 2024 parade and also concluded that the Russian head of state was indeed wearing body armour.

