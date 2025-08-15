Radar units stolen from MiG-29 fighter jets at a Hungarian air base Friday, August 15, 2025 5:00:08 PM

An extraordinary incident unfolded at the Kecskemét military air base in Hungary: unidentified individuals stole parts from decommissioned MiG-29 fighters, the outlet Blikk reports.

The theft happened two weeks ago, but word of it has only now leaked to the media. The perpetrators knew exactly what they were after: they took components from the radar bay located beneath the MiG-29’s nose cone.

“Several questions arise about the incident, in particular how they entered a heavily guarded area so easily and no one noticed them,” Blikk writes.

According to the outlet, the thieves got into the airfield by cutting the perimeter fence with bolt cutters.

Police have opened a criminal case over the brazen theft, but “in the interests of the investigation” are not disclosing further details to reporters.

Hungary received a batch of MiG-29s from Russia in 1993. Moscow handed over 28 fighters as repayment of state debt. The aircraft were mothballed and are no longer airworthy. They were retired in 2010 and replaced by Gripen jets.

Hungary’s national asset management service tried to sell the aircraft in 2013, but no buyers came forward.

