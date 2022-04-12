Railway tracks in Belgorod border region damaged as Ukraine claims ‘partisan war’ in Russian territory has begun Tuesday, April 12, 2022 11:20:00 AM

Railway tracks in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

"There is damage to railway tracks in the Shebekinsky district. There were no casualties or injuries. Only the railway tracks were destroyed. A task force is working on site. I will report abut the reasons later," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russian authorities are preparing for a potential guerrilla war in their territory.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Russian authorities have increased readiness after multiple cases of damage to railways and infrastructure in Belarus. The cases in Belarus are attributed to “Belarusian partisans” who purposefully disable the railway communication with Ukraine in order to complicate delivery of Russian weapons and troops. Recent explosions at a local oil and ammunition depots near Belgorod have also created panic in other Russian regions. According to the Ukrainian Intelligence, this shows that the guerrilla war has started in the Russian territory.

