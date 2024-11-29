Rebel offensive in Syria gains ground as Russian military presence diminishes Friday, November 29, 2024 8:17:07 AM

Rebel forces have launched a swift offensive in northern Syria this week, coinciding with Russia's reduced military presence in the region following the redeployment of former Wagner Group fighters to Africa, reports the news outlet Agenstvo.

On November 27, Syrian armed groups commenced a large-scale attack on areas under government control. According to the American Institute for the Study of War, by Thursday, rebels had seized at least 19 villages. By Thursday evening, the rebels were just 10 kilometers from the outskirts of Aleppo.

The rebels also captured T-55 and T-72AV tanks, Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units, howitzers, and additional weaponry.

The two days of fighting have resulted in more than 120 rebel deaths and 60 losses on the side of Bashar al-Assad's forces, including 15 foreigners, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). Among the casualties was a commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Qumars Pur-Hashemi.

Analysts highlight that the rebel advances have been facilitated by the withdrawal of Russian forces, particularly its air support, and the dismantling of the Wagner Group, with many Russian mercenaries being relocated to Africa. This offensive may also indicate the failure of the Kremlin's attempts to foster closer ties between Turkish and Syrian authorities.

Moreover, the timing of the offensive could be linked to the imminent inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President, which may influence the situation in and around Syria. During his first term, Trump proposed withdrawing American troops from Syria but later reversed the decision.

Media reports suggest that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has flown to Moscow, seeking "emergency assistance from the Kremlin."

