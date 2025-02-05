Remote detonation tragedy at Rivne enlistment centre: Russian-hired agent involved Wednesday, February 5, 2025 11:30:53 AM

In a tragic turn of events, a terror attack at the Rivne Enlistment Center on February 1 was orchestrated remotely, reportedly involving a Russian-hired agent who perished in the incident.

The Russian special services are alleged to have masterminded the attack, utilizing a 21-year-old unemployed man from the Zhytomyr region. Unbeknownst to him, he was turned into a suicide bomber.

According to SBU sources, Moscow operatives recruited the young man via a job-seeking Telegram channel. On his arrival in Rivne, he carried an explosive device inside his backpack. The device was equipped with a phone, accessible by the Russian handlers. As soon as the agent began a livestream inside the Enlistment Center, the device was detonated remotely, resulting in his immediate death.

Eight Ukrainian servicemen present at the location suffered injuries. The SBU is currently on an intensive hunt for other individuals involved in the heinous crime.

