Ukrainian Armed Forces have made recent advances in the southeastern section of the Ukrainian bulge in Russia's Kursk region. Meanwhile, Russian forces have reportedly regained some ground in the northern part of this territory.

Geolocated footage from August 31 shows Ukrainian troops operating south of Spalnoe (southeast of Sudzha). Though these events suggest Ukrainian advancements in the region, they likely occurred more than a few days ago.

Further geolocated footage from September 1 identifies Russian forces north of Pogrebki (northwest of Sudzha), confirming minor advancements by Russian troops in the area.

On September 5, the Russian Ministry of Defense and pro-Russian bloggers reported ongoing Ukrainian attacks near Korenevo, involving areas like Olgovka, Malaya Loknya, Kamyshevka, Maryevka, Cherkasskoye Porochnoe, and Borki. Units of Russia’s 382nd Marine Battalion and the 810th Marine Brigade (Black Sea Fleet) are reportedly active near Spalnoe.

Russian Forces continue to mobilize new territorial defense volunteer units in response to the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region. The Russian Ministry of Defense and Belgorod regional administration announced on September 5 the establishment of the "BARS-Belgorod" volunteer unit. This unit aims to protect infrastructure, counter UAV operations, identify Ukrainian saboteurs, evacuate civilians, and enforce "counter-terrorism operations" in the Belgorod region.

Colonel Vitaliy Sarantsev of the Kharkiv operational-tactical group mentioned the formation of the "BARS-Bryansk" volunteer unit by Russia to strengthen defense in the Bryansk region.

Ukrainian forces have recently regained positions north of Kharkiv. Geolocated footage from September 4 shows Ukrainian troops reclaiming lost positions northeast of Lyptsi.

On September 5, Russian troops continued their assaults north of Kharkiv, particularly around Hluboke and Vovchansk.

Ukrainian military representatives from the Kharkiv group reported that members of Russia's 7th Motor Rifle Regiment near Lukyantsevo are facing severe water shortages and are refusing some operational tasks.

Analyst predictions suggest that Russia's offensive in Ukraine may conclude sooner than expected.

