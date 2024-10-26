Rheinmetall to launch first locally produced Lynx Infantry Fighting Vehicle from new Ukrainian plant by end of 2024 Saturday, October 26, 2024 11:00:30 AM

Rheinmetall, the German arms giant, is gearing up to roll out its first Lynx infantry fighting vehicle from its second plant in Ukraine by the end of 2024, said Armin Papperger, the company’s CEO, in an exclusive interview with TSN.

Papperger disclosed that Rheinmetall's first plant in Ukraine is already operational, and the debut of the first infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) is imminent.

"We currently have a production facility and a maintenance facility. By the end of the year, we will have the first brand-new Lynx infantry fighting vehicle manufactured in Ukraine. At present, we are servicing infantry fighting vehicles, as well as main battle tanks," he explained.

The German arms executive also mentioned that construction of a second plant is underway. Rheinmetall has ambitious plans to establish a powder plant, an ammunition manufacturing plant, and an air defense systems production line in Ukraine.

"Production line number one will focus on tanks. The capabilities for powder and ammunition production will be scaled up to double or even triple the NATO standards, which you currently lack. Your existing production line still follows old Soviet standards. These will be incredible technologies for the future. Additionally, there will be production of artillery and tank ammunition," added the Rheinmetall CEO.

