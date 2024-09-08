Romania condemns violation of its airspace by Russian drone amid attack on Ukraine Sunday, September 8, 2024 10:30:23 AM

Romania has firmly condemned what it calls the "latest violation" of its airspace by a Russian drone during an attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Sunday, September 8th, according to an official press release published on the Romanian Ministry of Defense's website.

The ministry labeled Russia's attack as "illegal" and in "serious contradiction to international law norms," accusing the Russian military of targeting civilian infrastructure and ports.

The Romanian Defense Ministry reported that starting at 2:25 AM local time, two Romanian Air Force F-16 jets were scrambled "to monitor the air situation." During these events, the radar surveillance system identified and tracked the trajectory of a drone that entered and exited Romania's airspace towards Ukraine, according to the statement.

NATO's Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Geoană, commented on the incursion by the Russian "Shahed" drone into Romania, an Alliance member state.

"NATO condemns the overnight Russian airspace violation into Romanian airspace. While we have no information indicating an intentional attack by Russia against Allies, these acts are irresponsible and potentially dangerous.," he wrote on social media platform X.

On the night of Sunday, September 8th, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with four guided X-59 missiles and 23 Shahed strike drones. Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down 15 drones and one missile, according to the Ukrainian Air Force Command. The statement also noted that two other Russian drones were "lost to radar" and most likely neutralized by electronic warfare systems. "Three X-59 missiles failed to reach their intended targets due to the active opposition of Ukraine's Defense Forces," the Air Force added.

As a result of the night attack, four people were injured in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Kherson region. Additionally, two people died, and four were injured due to an airstrike on the city of Sumy.

In late July, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu reported the discovery of Russian drone debris on the country's territory. "Russia has committed even more atrocious attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Debris was found on Romanian territory. We have informed our allies and are coordinating actions with them on this matter," she wrote, adding that her country "strongly condemns these irresponsible actions."

