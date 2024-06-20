Romania to supply Patriot air defense system to Ukraine Thursday, June 20, 2024 12:00:11 PM

The Romanian National Defense Council has decided to supply Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system.

"In view of the significant deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine resulting from Russia's continued and massive attacks on civilian populations and infrastructure, particularly in the energy sector, as well as the regional implications of this situation including impacts on Romania's security, the Council members (The Supreme Council of National Defense led by President Klaus Iohannis) have decided, in close coordination with allies, to transfer the Patriot system to Ukraine," said the Romanian presidential press service in a statement.

Previously, Romania's Ministry of Defense stated that "now is not the best time" to provide Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system. The Ministry warned of the potential risk that Romania might not recover the system, as it could be destroyed on the battlefield.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine expressed his appreciation to Romania and its President Klaus Iohannis for their decision to provide Ukraine with the Patriot missile system.

"This crucial contribution will bolster our air defence and enable us to better protect our people and critical infrastructure from Russian aerial terror. I value Romania's resolute leadership and principled support for Ukraine. It is important to note that this step enhances the security of not only Ukraine but also our entire region and Europe," he wrote in a post on the X social network.

Zelensky highlighted that by halting Russian terror now, Ukraine is preventing potential aggression "against Moldova, Romania, the Baltic States, and all our neighbours."

"For Ukraine, it is extremely important to have the necessary tools to defeat Russian terror now, so that no one else will have to face more extensive aggression from Russia in the future," the President added.

