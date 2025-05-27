Russia accuses Europe of undermining peace in Ukraine, calls for UN Security Council intervention Tuesday, May 27, 2025 8:01:12 AM

Russia has accused European countries of thwarting peace initiatives intended to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Citing this, Moscow has called for a UN Security Council meeting.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, stated that European nations, which he describes as "sponsors of the Kyiv regime," have scheduled a May 29 meeting to tackle the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Polyanskiy made this

According to Polyanskiy, Moscow has opted for a reciprocal approach by requesting a discussion at the UN on "threats to international peace and security." These threats, he claims, stem from actions taken by certain European countries that allegedly obstruct peaceful conflict resolution efforts in Ukraine.

Polyanskiy further added, "The patience of our opponents at the UN, who were anticipating outcomes from the Istanbul talks and reactions thereof, has worn thin. They are determined to keep the Ukrainian issue on the Security Council's agenda, despite potential misunderstandings with the new American administration."

Meanwhile, Russia has continued its offensive against Ukraine, launching attacks on the night of May 24-25 involving 14 ballistic missiles and 250 Shahed drones.

On May 25, the attacks escalated with the use of 70 missiles, and reports indicate that a record-breaking 355 drones and nine Kh-101 cruise missiles were deployed on Monday.

Simultaneously, Russia announced that it is preparing a "memorandum" with proposals for resolving the war in Ukraine. However, the specifics of this memorandum remain unclear.

In response, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister, Serhiy Kyslytsia, pointed out that during negotiations in Istanbul, the Russian delegation firmly rejected the possibility of an unconditional ceasefire. Instead, the Russian side resorted to historical comparisons and threatened to occupy up to four regions, which they outright rejected.

