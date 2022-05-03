Russia accuses Israel of ‘supporting Nazism in Ukraine’ Tuesday, May 3, 2022 1:00:04 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of supporting the "neo-Nazi regime" in Ukraine.

"We drew attention to the ahistorical statements of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, largely explaining the course of the current Israeli government to support the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv," said the Russian Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

The Russian Foreign Ministry published a link to its article with selective examples of Jewish cooperation with the Nazis during the Second World War. The article also repeats the words of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that "the Jewish origin of the president is not a guarantee against rampant neo-Nazism in the country."

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Israeli government ignores "the epidemic of destruction and desecration of monuments of the real righteous peoples of the world - the soldiers of the Red Army who stopped the Holocaust and saved the Jewish world," and "what really exists in Ukraine is the most terrible anti-Semitism and Romophobia, which would have been unthinkable not so long ago."

The article ends with the traditional accusation of Nazism in Ukraine: "such 'state-building' is especially immoral for a country that lost 1.5 million Jews during the Holocaust, and where the capital has a memorial to those who died in Babi Yar."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov mentioned the Jewish roots of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and said that "Hitler also had Jewish blood." Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned Lavrov’s statement.

