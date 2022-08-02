Russia accuses the U.S. of directly fighting alongside Ukraine Tuesday, August 2, 2022 4:44:00 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry has accused the United States of "direct involvement" in the war on the side of Ukraine because Kyiv allegedly coordinates with Washington the targets for its missile strikes.

The Russian Defense Ministry referred to an interview of the Ukrainian Major General, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Vadym Skibitsky, for the British newspaper The Telegraph. Skibitsky said that before HIMARS strikes consultations are taking place between representatives of the Ukrainian intelligence services and the United States. According to him, Americans could stop any strikes if they were dissatisfied with the intended target.

"All this indisputably proves that Washington, despite the statements of the White House and the Pentagon, is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow called Vadim Skibitsky's words "official recognition" of the American involvement and promised to "take it into account for the future."

Skibitsky also stressed that the United States does not provide target lists, as this could contradict Washington's position that the U.S. is not a direct participant in the war.

As of July 25, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 50 Russian ammunition and fuel depots using HIMARS systems.

