Russia accuses Ukraine of breaking energy strike moratorium Monday, April 14, 2025 2:10:04 PM

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov laid accusations at Ukraine's door for breaching an agreed pause on energy-related attacks, attributing the blame to Ukrainian leadership under President Zelensky. The Russian government suggests growing tensions are straining ties between Kyiv and Washington, reports Russian news agency TASS.

According to President Putin's spokesperson, actions by the Ukrainian authorities have stirred dissatisfaction within the administration of U.S. President Trump. Peskov remarked, "Zelensky's regime is behaving unacceptably, impacting relations negatively with Washington." Furthermore, he claimed an increasing number of European nations were allegedly scrutinizing what he described as Kyiv's "deceptive" stance on several critical issues. Peskov suggested that Ukraine either "does not wish or is unable to adhere to the moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure," which he warned, "could lead to catastrophic consequences."

Peskov added that the future of the moratorium, set to expire on April 16, will be determined by Vladimir Putin. He emphasized the need for analysis and discussions with the American side before the agreement's expiration. Additionally, he noted that Russia is continually updating the U.S. about Ukraine's supposed agreement violations regarding energy infrastructure strikes.

Earlier reports indicated that the White House aims to broker a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia before Easter, an achievement the Trump administration viewed as a potentially "significant diplomatic win" for the sitting U.S. president. However, with just a week until the holiday, discussions of ceasing hostilities have yet to surface.

Additionally, proposals have been floated to partition Ukraine into spheres of influence akin to post-war Berlin, with the east under Russian control and the west under the oversight of Western allies. This suggestion included a buffer zone between the areas and was put forward by Keith Kellogg, a special representative for Donald Trump.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.