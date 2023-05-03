Russia accuses Ukraine of overnight drone attack on Kremlin Wednesday, May 3, 2023 12:15:18 PM

The Kremlin press service said that on the night of May 3, Ukraine tried to carry out a drone attack on the Kremlin residence of Vladimir Putin.

According to the report, two unmanned aerial vehicles were flying towards the Kremlin. Moscow called the attack a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president's life.

"As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of electronic warfare systems, the devices were disabled," the report reads. Putin himself, as stated by the Kremlin’s press service , was not hurt. His work schedule did not change.

Press Secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was not in the Kremlin during the attack. "The Kremlin considers these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president's life on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade. As a result of the terrorist attack, the president was not hurt, his work schedule has not changed, it continues as usual," Peskov said.

"The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit," RIA Novosti quoted the Kremlin press service as saying.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the use of drones has been banned in Moscow since May 3. The exception will be drones used by the authorities.

Earlier, Russian Telegram channels wrote that on the night of May 3, two explosions were heard near the Kremlin. Residents from the nearby buildings said they saw sparks in the sky and people with flashlights near the Kremlin wall.

After the Kremlin's official statement, videos of a drone strike on the dome of the Senate Palace appeared on social networks. According to the telegram channel Podyom, the first drone exploded over the Senate Palace at 2:27 a.m., the second was shot down at 2:43 a.m.

