Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting energy infrastructure Wednesday, March 19, 2025 11:30:53 AM

In a heated exchange of accusations, Russia has accused Ukraine of launching attacks on its energy infrastructure.

The Kremlin, however, insisted that while Russia adheres to agreements by downing its drones aimed at Ukrainian energy sites, any cessation of hostilities pertains exclusively to energy facilities and not the entire infrastructure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said that dialogue remains futile, citing Ukraine's continuous assaults on Russian energy targets as evidence of its unreliability.

"The lack of reliability of the Kyiv regime is evident, which is concerning. The events of last night and this morning, including the strikes on Russian energy facilities, underline this," Peskov stated.

Emphasizing Russia's adherence to existing agreements, Peskov reiterated that any temporary ceasefire focuses strictly on energy infrastructure.

For instance, on the night of March 19, drones targeted an oil depot in the city of Kropotkin, Krasnodar Krai, reportedly leading to a fire from debris around the facility.

Furthermore, Russian media noted that remnants of the downed drone were ablaze at the site. Earlier, on March 14, Ukraine’s Forces attacked one of Russia’s largest refineries, which holds strategic significance for supplying the Russian Black Sea Fleet and military infrastructure in the southern region.

