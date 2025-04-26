Russia acknowledges North Korean troops fighting alongside its forces in Kursk region Saturday, April 26, 2025 11:01:03 AM

Russia has officially confirmed the presence of North Korean soldiers participating in combat operations in the Kursk region. This statement was made by the Chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, during a report to President Vladimir Putin.

Gerasimov alleged that Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from the Kursk region and highlighted the involvement of North Korean troops in combat actions along Russia's border territories. According to him, the Korean soldiers provided "significant assistance" under the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"The soldiers and officers of the Korean People's Army demonstrated high professionalism while executing combat tasks shoulder to shoulder with Russian troops during the Ukrainian incursion," Gerasimov said.

However, Ukraine's General Staff has refuted claims by Russia's top military command regarding the alleged conclusion of hostilities in the Kursk region. The agency reports that, since the start of the day, its forces have repelled five assault actions by adversaries in the operational zone of the Kursk troops grouping, with another battle currently ongoing.

"Statements by the enemy leadership about the 'rout' of Ukrainian troops are nothing more than propaganda tactics and wishful thinking," the statement read.

According to Ukraine's Defense Military Directorate, North Korean soldiers fighting within the Russian army in the Kursk direction have already honed their skills and learned to operate drones and electronic warfare equipment over a course of months in the conflict.

Earlier, North Korean defector Hanul Jeong has revealed that after returning from Russia, these North Korean soldiers will have opportunities to attend university and even join the Communist Party, which may aid their career advancement.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.