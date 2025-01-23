Russia allegedly invests billions in disinformation campaign to sway German elections Thursday, January 23, 2025 12:00:35 PM

Russian authorities have funneled significant funds into creating a network of hundreds of thousands of fake social media accounts, forging news sites, and disseminating false information.

The Putin regime allocates up to two billion euros annually for large-scale disinformation operations in Germany, aiming to influence the outcomes of the upcoming German Bundestag elections, set to occur next month, reports Bild, citing reports from German intelligence agencies.

These Russian-backed funds are reportedly used to establish a web of fake social media accounts, forge news sites, and spread false information.

The objective behind these actions is to undermine genuine German politicians while bolstering pro-Kremlin forces, the report notes.

Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has already detected attempts to hack websites and servers containing voter data, as outlined in an agency report.

"Russia is utilizing the full spectrum of available means: from deliberate interference in political debates to cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and incitement," commented former head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang.

Analysts have found hundreds of manipulative social media posts aimed at undermining support for Ukraine and promoting far-right groups in Germany.

