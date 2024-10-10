Russia allegedly supplying Hezbollah with drones and negotiating anti-ship missile deal with Houthis amid Middle East tensions Thursday, October 10, 2024 3:33:00 PM

Russia has been previously supplying drones to Hezbollah and training the group's operators, as reported by Israel's news outlet KAN, citing Lebanese sources. Additionally, Russia is reportedly negotiating with Houthi rebels to provide anti-ship missiles. This transfer of drones and the training allegedly comes from sources cited by Lebanese newspaper "Al-Nahar," backed by intelligence reports. The Russian Foreign Ministry asserts that Hezbollah still maintains structure and control amid Israel's operation in Lebanon, as stated by ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

In addition to the drone transfers, there have been reports that Russia is engaged in negotiations with Yemeni Houthi rebels to transfer anti-ship missiles, brokered by Iran. These contacts allegedly date back to the presidency of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who perished in a plane crash in late May of this year. Russian officials have reportedly held at least two meetings with Houthi representatives in Tehran over the past year to discuss the details of the deal, with further meetings expected soon. No final decision has been made by Russia on whether to proceed with the missile handover, particularly the "P-800" missiles with a range of 300 kilometers.

Experts warn these missiles could heighten threats to commercial shipping in the Red Sea and escalate risks for American and European naval vessels.

On October 9, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the elimination of not only Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah but also his deputy.

