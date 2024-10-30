Russia amasses 200,000 troops in Southern Ukraine Wednesday, October 30, 2024 5:27:00 PM

Russia has strategically stationed up to 200,000 troops in southern Ukraine, as part of a broader effort to bolster reserves in Crimea and occupied regions within the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia areas. However, Moscow faces challenges with Kursk Oblast and the Donbass.

The recent capture of Vuhledar has enabled Russian forces to establish and sustain military reserves in key territories. However, according to Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, while small units have been mobilized on several fronts, large-scale offensive formations remain largely undeployed. The commitment of Russian troops to these regions appears unwavering.

Russia is reportedly rallying armored vehicles to fortify assault units, although significant territorial gains in the south have not been apparent. Recently, Russian forces were reported to have breaches in the Ukrainian defenses near the village of Levadne, per DeepState analysis.

Detailed assessments from the region imply a potential offensive targeting both the Donbass and Zaporizhzhia sectors. Mariupol's advisor, Petro Andryushchenko, suggests Russian forces have initiated the routes of personnel mobilization to these front lines.

Military journalists from DeepState reveal that pinpointing exact troop numbers across southern Ukraine challenges analysts. Estimated forces in areas such as Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Kurakhove, and Toretsk reach roughly 70,000, with an additional 40,000 stationed near Kupiansk. Speculation around a build-up of 200,000 troops in various locations, including Crimea, hint at possible shifts towards Orechov, though these engagements remain scattered along an extensive battle line.

With Moscow's focus poised on resolving logistic hurdles around the Kursk bridgehead and sustaining pressure in the Donbass, the feasibility of concurrent operations raises questions on resource sufficiency. Meanwhile, Kupiansk-Lyman direction provides a strategic edge threatening Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, reveals reserve Colonel Vladyslav Seleznev.

