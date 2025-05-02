Russia amasses troops near Chasiv Yar as Ukraine monitors potential offensive movements Friday, May 2, 2025 11:00:00 AM

Russian forces are reportedly amassing troops near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, with Ukrainian Armed Forces observing nighttime movements of equipment and ammunition by the Russian military.

Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group "Luhansk," told the news outlet "We are Ukraine" that the Russian strategy is to focus on sheer troop numbers. "We're trying to disrupt their supply lines to prevent the accumulation of ammo. The level of training of these troops is still unknown," Zaporozhets mentioned, adding that they could be more prepared for assault actions with minimal armored support. The timing of any potential assault is unclear, but there is speculation that Russian forces might wait for a so-called "truce" to finish logistical operations and complete preparations for an offensive.

The spokesperson stated that the Severodonetsk-Donbas canal pipes have hindered Russian maneuvers, preventing large-scale motorized assaults. There are limited accessible routes for vehicles around the area.

It was reported earlier that Russian forces entered the southern part of Novoolenivka, securing positions after clearing houses, causing Ukrainian troops to retreat. Additionally, Russia has intensified efforts in the Lyman-Kupyansk direction, attempting to breach Ukrainian defense lines amidst favorable weather conditions, seeing some successes in certain areas.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.