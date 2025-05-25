Russia amasses troops near Kharkiv region border, signaling potential new offensive Sunday, May 25, 2025 12:00:14 PM

Russia has amassed around 50,000 troops near the border with the Kharkiv region. As reported by Sky News, this build-up comes after Russian forces pushed Ukraine's Defense Forces out of the Kursk region. Analysts have long speculated on a Russian offensive along the entire front line, although it has yet to fully materialize. It's believed that Russia has a "four-month window" to breach Ukrainian defenses before weather changes and diminishing Soviet-era tank supplies start to impact their operations.

According to an unnamed Ukrainian official, Kremlin forces are gathering just across the border from Kharkiv, located in northeastern Ukraine. "The enemy is trying to pull its personnel closer to the line of contact and at least conduct some sort of assault operations. There is a clear preparation for active offensive actions," remarked Andrey Pomagaybus, Chief of Staff of the 13th operational brigade, this week.

Military analyst Michael Clarke of Sky News notes that the troop buildup follows Russia's operation to expel Ukraine from the previously captured Kursk region. Some of Russia's most experienced soldiers, particularly from the elite airborne VDV division, were reinforced for the Kursk campaign and may still be among the gathered forces. "If they left those units there, it would indicate they want them to lead something different. If those units return to Pokrovsk (in Donetsk), it means they're not planning a large strategic attack near Kharkiv," the expert explained.

Professor Clarke adds that it's possible Russia is preparing for a major offensive near the bordering cities of Kharkiv and Sumy. It's worth recalling that earlier reports suggested if Russia manages to capture Donetsk region by summer 2025, they will launch an offensive on Kharkiv. Before the fall of this year, Russia will likely maximize its efforts on the battlefield, enhancing its offensive and targeting two core elements of Ukrainian defense.

