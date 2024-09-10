Russia and China begin extensive military drills spanning two oceans and three seas Tuesday, September 10, 2024 10:06:30 AM

Russia's Ministry of Defense has announced the commencement of the strategic military exercises dubbed "Ocean-2024." The drills span the Arctic and Pacific Oceans as well as the Mediterranean, Caspian, and Baltic Seas, as detailed in a statement released Tuesday, September 10.

These extensive exercises involve over 90,000 personnel and feature more than 400 combat ships, submarines, and support vessels. In addition, more than 120 aircraft and helicopters from the Naval Fleet and Aerospace Forces are engaged, alongside approximately 7,000 units of weaponry, military, and specialized equipment. The maneuvers are scheduled to continue until September 16.

In the initial phase, forces will focus on "deploying force groupings in designated battle prep areas." This will be followed by simulated "combat actions" targeting strategically significant assets and enemy forces, amphibious landings on unprepared shores, and securing maritime economic interests and strategic communication lines, Moscow indicated.

Operational groups from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Emergency Situations Ministry, Federal Security Service (FSB), National Guard, and Federal Protective Service (FSO) are also participating in the exercises, alongside military personnel from Russia's partner countries.

On the eve of the announcement, China's Ministry of Defense confirmed the participation of Chinese troops in Russia's "Ocean-2024" strategic drills. Additionally, Beijing announced joint Russian-Chinese exercises North-Joint 2024 set to occur this month, aimed at "deepening strategic cooperation" between the armed forces of the two nations. These drills will take place in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk.

In late July and early August, Russia conducted large-scale naval exercises in the Arctic, Baltic Sea, Caspian Sea, and Pacific Ocean with the participation of around 300 vessels, including ships, submarines, and support vessels, nearly 50 aircraft, over 200 pieces of military and specialized equipment, and more than 20,000 military and civilian personnel. However, the Russian Black Sea Fleet, heavily involved in Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine and having suffered substantial losses over the past two years, did not participate.

