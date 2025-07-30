Russia and China to conduct joint military drills in the Sea of Japan Wednesday, July 30, 2025 7:47:02 AM

In a move highlighting deepening military cooperation, Russia and China are preparing for joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan from August 1 to 5, as reported by Russia's Pacific Fleet. The exercises, dubbed "Maritime Interaction-2025," will see the Russian fleet spearheaded by the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and the Chinese fleet by the destroyer Shaoxing. The drills will also feature diesel-electric submarines and naval aviation from both nations. Designed with a defensive nature and not aimed against any third parties, the exercises will refine joint coast and sea operations including search and rescue missions, anti-submarine tasks, air defense maneuvers, and collaborative artillery firing at one of the Pacific Fleet's training ranges. Command headquarters will be established in Vladivostok to orchestrate and strategize the joint actions through simulations and planning sessions.

On July 23, Russia launched a series of large-scale naval exercises involving over 150 ships and 15,000 personnel across the Pacific, Arctic, Baltic, and Caspian seas. Earlier in March, China, Russia, and Iran conducted joint naval exercises in the waters of the Gulf of Oman near the Iranian port of Chabahar.

