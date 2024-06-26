Russia and Iran near landmark strategic partnership agreement Wednesday, June 26, 2024 8:11:51 PM

Russia is on the verge of signing a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Iran, one of Israel's primary adversaries. This announcement was made today by Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a briefing. The draft of the new interstate agreement between Russia and Iran is in the final stage of approval, and it is expected to be signed during one of the upcoming meetings between the presidents of Russia and Iran.

Zakharova highlighted that the document would encompass the extensive and multifaceted ties between Russia and Iran and would solidify the strategic nature of their partnership.

Mehdi Safari, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, also confirmed the readiness of the agreement for signing. In a conversation with the news agency RIA Novosti, Safari emphasised that there were no obstacles to the agreement's completion.

In January, the Russian Foreign Ministry had already indicated that the agreement, reflecting an "unprecedented upswing" in Russian-Iranian relations, was in its final stages. However, work on the deal was halted in June due to issues faced by the Iranian partners, following the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi and other key officials of the Islamic Republic.

Iran is set to hold presidential elections this Friday, June 28. Both Russian and Iranian officials have expressed confidence that the presidents of the two nations will sign the agreement, treating it almost as a foregone conclusion.

