Russia and new Syrian government engage in talks to restore relations Wednesday, January 29, 2025 2:05:01 PM

Syria's state agency Sana reports that the Syrian government announced discussions with a Russian delegation about "restoring relations" between the two nations.

The Russian side reaffirmed its support for the ongoing positive changes happening in Syria. Talks highlighted Russia's role in rekindling relations with the Syrian people through specific measures like compensation, reconstruction, and restoration.

The new administration also emphasized that restoring relations should take past mistakes into account, respect the will of the Syrian people, and serve their interests. Mechanisms of transitional justice were discussed to "ensure justice for victims of the brutal war waged by the Assad regime."

The delegation, led by Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, arrived in Damascus and met with the new Syrian administration ahead of these talks. Syrian participants included the leader of the "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" (HTS) group and de facto leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa (formerly known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani), Foreign Minister Asa'ad al-Shibani, among others.

Following the meeting, Bogdanov mentioned that discussions were held on the future of Russian military bases in Syria, although no agreements had been reached.

"Nothing is changing yet. This issue requires further negotiations. We have agreed to continue more in-depth consultations on each area of our cooperation," said the special envoy.

Former Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad, who was overthrown by Syrian factions led by HTS in December, has found refuge with his family in Moscow.

According to a report by the Financial Times, $250 million in cash was transported from Syria to Russia during 2018–2019 alone.

