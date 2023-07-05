Russia and Syria begin joint military exercises Wednesday, July 5, 2023 10:30:20 AM

Today, Russian-Syrian joint exercises will begin in Syria.

"The exercises will last six days. During these drills, the parties will work out joint actions of aircraft, air defense forces and electronic warfare in repelling air attacks, " Russian news agency TASS quotes the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria, Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov.

Gurinov noted that during the day there were nine violations of Syrian airspace. According to him, the airspace was violated by aircraft of the international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States.

"The increase in the number of non-deconflicted flights leads to an escalation of tensions and does not contribute to mutual and constructive cooperation. We remind you that the Russia is not responsible for the safety of uncoordinated flights of unmanned aerial vehicles," the rear admiral noted.

