Russia and Ukraine conduct major prisoner exchange Saturday, August 24, 2024 10:15:02 AM

In a significant prisoner exchange, Russia has repatriated 115 soldiers captured in the Kursk region from Ukrainian-controlled territory, in exchange for 115 Ukrainian military personnel, Russian news agencies reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Among the returned Russian troops are conscripts, according to military correspondent Semyon Pegov and the Ukrainian movement "Our Exit."

The Russian soldiers are now in Belarus, where they have been given the opportunity to contact their families. The exchange was facilitated by the United Arab Emirates.

Investigative outlet "Important Stories" identified through open sources the names of 129 conscripts from the Kursk region who went missing (84 individuals) or were taken prisoner (45 individuals). Among the missing are nine 18-year-olds; the oldest is 24. Most belonged to the 488th and 252nd motorized rifle regiments. Journalists detailed the desperate efforts of families seeking their missing soldiers through volunteers and military correspondents, who were often coerced to remain silent and even faced threats from the FSB.

The BBC's Russian Service separately reported on 81 missing conscripts, with a significant number also from the 488th motorized rifle regiment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the exchange.

According to Zelensky, 115 Ukrainian personnel, including members of the National Guard, Armed Forces, Navy, and Border Service, have returned home on Ukraine's Independence Day.

"Thanks to every unit that replenishes our exchange fund. This brings us closer to the liberation of our military and civilians held in Russian captivity. Thanks to our team and partners, especially the UAE, for bringing our people home," President Zelensky emphasized.

He assured that Ukraine remains committed to securing the release of every citizen held in Russian captivity, putting forth maximum effort to ensure their return.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.