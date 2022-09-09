Russia announces evacuation from Izyum and Kupyansk amid rapid advance of Ukrainian Forces in Kharkiv region Friday, September 9, 2022 2:00:41 PM

Russia-installed authorities announced an "evacuation" in the occupied territories of the Kharkiv region due to the rapid counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We are trying to concentrate all efforts to evacuate the local population for at least 3-4 days, until the situation is stabilized," said the “head” of the Kupyansk district, Maxim Gubin.

He promised to organize road transport and buses that will take people to "temporary accommodation points" on the territory of the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic and Russia.

Gubin noted that the "evacuation" is carried out from Izyum, Kupyansk and Velykyi Burluk of the Kharkiv region.

Russian media reports that "the situation in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region remains difficult," but the Russian military allegedly "holds the city."

Gubin added that Ukrainian forces are actively fighting in the Shevchenko district. That’s where, according to him, the front line is now located.

