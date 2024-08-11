Russia appeals to UN over Ukrainian assault in Kursk region Sunday, August 11, 2024 2:30:15 PM

Tatiana Moskalkova, Russia's Human Rights Commissioner, has issued an appeal to the UN High Commissioner over recent developments in the Kursk region, urging condemnation of what she calls "terrorism from Ukraine."

"I have sent an appeal to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, demanding condemnation of terrorism from Ukraine and measures to prevent gross mass human rights violations. I hope that our information will also be reflected in the OHCHR UN report on human rights violations, which, as we understand, is being prepared for release in September," said Moskalkova in her statement on Telegram.

Moskalkova has characterized the Ukrainian advance as a "barbaric attack on the Kursk region."

On August 6, Russian authorities claimed a "breach" of their border by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. Fighting has continued in the border areas of the Kursk region for six consecutive days.

In response, Russia has activated a counter-terrorism operation regime immediately in three regions bordering Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “the war has shifted into Russian territory” and commended Ukrainian units for effectively defending the country.

The United States continues to maintain communication with Ukraine to "better understand the objectives and strategy of the operation in the Kursk region of Russia".

