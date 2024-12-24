Russia-appointed City Council Head injured in car explosion in occupied Berdyansk Tuesday, December 24, 2024 9:36:44 AM

In the early hours of December 24, an explosive incident rattled the Russian-occupied city of Berdyansk in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. According to Berdyansk Today, a car explosion occurred around 6 a.m. Kyiv time, in the courtyard of a residence at 56 European Street.

Preliminary reports suggest that the detonated vehicle might belong to Vasily Nechet, the chairman of the occupation council. The explosion reportedly left the car completely burnt out.

Local residents, communicating in city chat groups, mention that emergency services were dispatched to the site, and someone was purportedly taken to the hospital. However, the so-called city administration's occupation channels have yet to provide any comments on the matter.

Mariupol City Hall Advisor Petro Andryushchenko further elaborates on Vasily Nechet's background. Before the onset of occupation, Nechet was the head of the 'Neftekhimik' cultural center.

Upon the city’s capture, he voluntarily allied with the Russian forces, facilitating the introduction of the Russian administration and attempting to recruit his cultural sector peers for collaboration. Eventually, Nechet joined the 'United Russia' party and assumed the role of head of the occupation council. Currently, he is a suspect under Ukraine’s National Police for engaging in criminal activities outlined in Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code—collaborative activities.

On October 28, reports emerged of a successful special operation in Berdyansk. Ukrainian intelligence, in conjunction with the local resistance, executed a mission to demolish a railway bridge used by Russians for transporting military provisions.

