Russia becomes third-largest gas supplier to EU Wednesday, July 16, 2025 10:27:00 AM

Russia has surged to become the third-largest gas supplier to the European Union, surpassing Norway, as reported by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing Eurostat data.

The United States remains the EU's top gas supplier, selling gas worth €1.9 billion to Europe, despite a one-third decrease in its April performance. Algeria holds the second position, supplying €1.12 billion worth of gas. Russia exported €1.1 billion worth of gas to the EU, marking a nearly 25% increase over April. Meanwhile, Norway reduced its supplies by 13%, reaching €842 million in May. RIA Novosti highlights that Russia boosted its shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by one-third in May, accounting for €703 million. Pipeline gas deliveries also climbed by 6.4%, hitting €408 million.

In June 2025, the European Commission unveiled a plan to completely ban Russian gas imports by 2027's end. This blueprint calls for banning pipeline gas and LNG imports starting January 1, 2026, with exceptions for pre-existing contract deliveries. Hungary and Slovakia, dependent on pipeline supplies, oppose the ban, while Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Spain continue to import Russian gas. Before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU sourced nearly half its gas from Russia—now it's less than 20%.

According to Reuters, Moscow and Washington in May discussed resuming Russian gas imports to Europe as a potential condition for peace in Ukraine.

