Russia blames Ukraine for overnight explosions at military bases in Bryansk region Tuesday, December 13, 2022 12:00:16 PM

The Bryansk region of Russia was rocked by powerful explosion on the night of December 13. Loud bangs were reported by the residents of the city of Klintsy and the village of Klimovo. "The houses were shaking," the Russian newspaper Tsargrad quoted a local resident as saying.

According to the data from open sources, communication facilities of the Russian military unit 47144 are located in Klimovo.

A unit of the 144th Guards Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th Guards Combined Arms Army is stationed in Klintsy. The residents confirmed on social media that the barracks of the military unit were on fire after the explosions in Klintsy. According to eyewitnesses, multiple ambulances were seen heading towards the site of the explosion. The city is located about 60 kilometers from the border with the Chernihiv region of Ukraine.

Later, the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, confirmed the overnight shelling of Klintsy.

"Tonight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the city of Klintsy. As a result of the operation of the air defense systems of the Russian Armed Forces, the missile was destroyed, some parts fell on the territory of the industrial zone. There are no casualties and no destruction," Bogomaz was quoted as saying by the news outlet Astra.

In the morning, an employee who works at the canteen of the military unit in Klintsy published a phone video showing the aftermath of the night strike: a huge crater and damaged military equipment, which Bogomaz did not mention. The woman also reported that the barracks were damaged.

Recently, there have been many similar explosions at the Russian military bases. On Sunday, December 11, Ukraine carried out missile strikes on the Russian military bases in Melitopol.

"There are too many 200s (killed) and 300s (wounded) after the evening strikes on the Rashist bases in Melitopol. Residents report that, according to preliminary estimates, about 200 occupiers were fried. Wounded orcs (Russians) are taken immediately to the hospitals in Crimea, since there are no longer enough places in Melitopol, " the Ukrainian mayor of the city Ivan Fedorov described what happened on Sunday.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.