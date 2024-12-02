Russia bolsters military reserves: over 300,000 personnel trained amid ongoing Ukraine war Monday, December 2, 2024 2:00:40 PM

Russia has reportedly put over 300,000 of its military personnel through intensive training in reserve regiments. These divisions have been pivotal in readying contract soldiers for combat roles against Ukraine, reported the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to Ivan Buvaltsev, head of the Russian army’s combat training department, more than 300,000 servicemen were trained in reserve regiments this year. These units specifically prepare contracted soldiers for engagements in Ukraine. Former Russian Defense Minister, Sergey Shoigu, revealed a year ago the establishment of nine reserve regiments for every Russian military group engaged in the conflict. Shoigu later specified that such reserve formations are created within each branch of the Russian armed forces.

Additionally, in July, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, claimed that roughly 200,000 individuals signed contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry in the first half of the year. By October, regional pay for contracted soldiers was reportedly increased further. Notably, from February 24, 2022, to December 2, 2024, Russia's military casualties in Ukraine are estimated to reach 743,920, with 1,790 soldiers lost in a single day.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) indicated that a large-scale mobilization in Russia seems unlikely in the near to medium term. This is attributed to President Vladimir Putin's concerns that such a move could pose a direct risk to the stability of his regime.

