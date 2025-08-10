Russia boosts troop and weapon numbers in the Zaporizhzhia region Sunday, August 10, 2025 12:00:05 PM

Russia has begun extensive deployment of personnel and heavy equipment to the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Occupation Study Center.

Russian occupying forces are reportedly deploying large numbers of troops, with over 30 ammunition trucks, tanks, and fuel tankers directed toward the Zaporizhia front. Andriushchenko noted on his Telegram channel that a total of 25 tank and armored vehicle carriers have been detected.

Andriushchenko further pointed out to a nighttime movement of a column comprising Russian armored personnel carriers, tanks, and artillery from Berdyansk toward northern Donetsk oblast. This convoy included up to 15 units of military equipment. Additionally, it appears Russia is relocating forces ranging from brigade to regiment size, previously based in the temporarily occupied Crimea, to northern Donetsk oblast.

He emphasized that such maneuvers indicate a significant strengthening by Russia of its positions on the Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts. DeepState analysts caution that the situation in western Zaporizhia region is deteriorating, with consistent pressure from Russian infantry along the Plavni to Shcherbakov stretch. Recent reported incursions by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups into Stepnohirsk were thwarted by Ukrainian forces. The commander of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade's "Great Meadow" battalion, stated that Russian attacks in this sector are more intense than in previous years of the war.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.