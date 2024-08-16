Russia braces for loss of Kursk region: Kremlin propagandists mull possible territorial sacrifices Friday, August 16, 2024 2:19:07 PM

In a striking discussion, experts in a Russian TV studio deliberated over the potential abandonment of border regions by Russia, highlighting the possibility of a sustained Ukrainian military presence.

Russian propaganda appears to be gradually preparing the public for potential territorial losses. This notion is being openly discussed by various speakers on Russian television. The topic prominently featured in the program "Mesto Vstrechi" (the Meeting Place) hosted by Andrey Norkin.

During the discussion, speakers suggested that Russia might not only lose the Kursk region but also other border areas. They emphasized the necessity of remaining calm, adopting a cynical outlook despite the difficulty, and focusing less on emotions. They urged viewers to look at the map—particularly a map of the vast Russian territory—and compare it with these potentially lost regions, suggesting the need to evacuate the entire border area, including elderly residents. Preparing for the worst-case scenario, the speakers mentioned that Ukraine might establish a stronghold in these areas, warranting what they described as a "necessary sacrifice."

One expert elaborated that while the expansion of the front might be strategically favorable for Russia, it poses significant image issues.

Despite the grim predictions, Russia is reallocating forces to bolster the Kursk direction, although the frontline is seeing conscripts from other regions instead of professional soldiers.

