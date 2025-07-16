Russia cancels major public events amid rising threats from Ukrainian drones Wednesday, July 16, 2025 4:52:00 PM

Russia is reportedly canceling planned public events en masse due to fears over Ukrainian drones. Ukrainian attacks have effectively paralyzed Russian plans, with authorities across the country calling off gatherings. While the Kremlin projects confidence, Ukraine is proving more and more that Russian public demonstrations might be safer not taking place.

The cancellation of the annual international military-technical forum "Army-2025" has been announced for the first time in its history, as reported by local media. Initially inaugurated by Putin himself, now the organizers have chosen not to explain its removal from the agenda.

The reason appears clear: ongoing Ukrainian drone strikes on Moscow and its outskirts. After multiple explosions and attacks, holding a large-scale forum has shifted from being a show of strength to risking live broadcasts capturing attendees fleeing for shelter.

The cancellations are not limited to forums. Authorities in the Kaliningrad Region announced that a naval parade planned in Baltiysk on July 27 will not happen. Officials declined to comment on the reasons, though the cancellation of the main parade in Saint Petersburg was attributed to security issues. Such a significant scaling back of parades and public events hasn't been witnessed in Russia for decades.

In Tatarstan's Yelabuga, all public events have also been canceled due to drone attack threats. The local authorities announced an introduction of a "Drone Danger" regime which includes limiting mobile internet and potentially using warning sirens. What felt fantastical years ago, now reflects Ukraine pressing Russian regions to adapt to the war's real threat.

Russia invested billions in military industry and years in using parades as a major propaganda tool. Yet, three years into the conflict, these parades, forums, and public ceremonies have turned into vulnerable targets. Aiming to reclaim an empire within weeks, Russia, still self-described as a "great country," is compelled to cancel anything that even slightly hints at a show of power.

