Russia claims downing 12 Ukrainian drones amid attacks on oil refinery and metallurgical plant Saturday, March 23, 2024 9:00:58 AM

Russia's defence ministry claimed that air defence forces allegedly shot down 12 drones in the Bryansk, Belgorod, Voronezh, and Saratov regions. Meanwhile, Russian media reported that overnight, strikes had targeted an oil refinery in Saratov and the Oskol Electrometallurgical Plant.

On the night of March 23, the Russian Federation reportedly faced an attack from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as announced by the Russian Ministry of Defence's press service.

The Russian authorities claimed that nighttime attacks on Russian territory by UAVs were allegedly carried out by Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defence reported a total of twelve "intercepted and destroyed" drones.

Five drones were allegedly shot down in the Bryansk and five in the Belgorod regions. One drone was downed in both Voronezh and one in the Saratov regions.

The Russian Ministry of Defence also claimed that around 7:00 am Moscow time, an alleged attack on Russian territory was repelled. The department asserts that the attack was executed using an RM-70 "Vampire" multiple rocket launch system.

"The air defence systems on combat duty destroyed eleven rockets in the airspace above the Belgorod region," the statement read.

Local media in Belgorod reported explosions and posted corresponding photographs.

The governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, stated that drones attacked two municipalities - Starooskolsky district and Chernyansky district. He also confirmed reports of shelling in the city of Belgorod, noting that there were casualties.

"Data is currently being verified; I will certainly report a little later," the official wrote.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, confirmed that the region was subjected to shelling, reporting that drones had been destroyed over the Karachevsky and Vygonichsky districts.

The heads of the other two regions mentioned by the Russian defence department have not yet commented on the UAV attack.

Recall, during the night of March 23, Russian journalists reported fires at the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in Samara and at a refinery near the city of Novokuibyshevsk in the Samara region. According to their information, the facilities were attacked by UAVs.

Additionally, overnight, Russian media wrote about a strike on the "Oskol Electrometallurgical Plant" in Belgorod region. Meanwhile, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported an alleged Ukrainian drone attack "on one of the enterprises in the Starooskolsky urban district."

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.