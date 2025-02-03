Russia claims downing 70 Ukrainian drones amid explosions and fires Monday, February 3, 2025 3:00:00 PM

About 50 explosions were reportedly heard in one of the enemy’s cities as Russia’s Ministry of Defense touts the downing of dozens of drones, while governors report “localized fires.”

On the night of February 3, Russia was assailed by scores of UAVs, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Russia claims to have intercepted and destroyed 70 Ukrainian drones, broken down as follows:

- 27 over the Rostov region;

- 25 over the Volgograd region;

- 7 over the Astrakhan region;

- 5 over the Voronezh region;

- 4 over the Belgorod region;

- 2 over the Kursk region.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced flight restrictions at six airports: Astrakhan, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Saratov, Ulyanovsk. Later, further restrictions were imposed at an additional three airports: Vladikavkaz, Grozny, Makhachkala.

ASTRA reported power outages in several districts of Volgograd following the attack. Residents there heard multiple explosions. Analysts speculated that the UAVs targeted the local oil refinery, which is owned by Lukoil.

Air defense systems were engagedin the city. According to locals, at least ten explosions rang out. Media outlet SHOT claimed there were even more explosions—around 50.

The governor of the Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov, asserted there were no casualties and referred to “localized fires at the oil refinery, quickly contained.” He also confirmed “brief voltage fluctuations in the power grid” and assured residents that electricity was fully restored.

Near Astrakhan, a witness reported that a UAV struck a gas-processing plant, identified as a Gazprom facility.

“The entire plant was evacuated, a drone hit the facility,” the source divulged.

Astrakhan region’s Governor, Igor Babushkin, stated there was a “fire” as a result of the drone's crash, but no injuries occurred.

Head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation Lieutenant Andrey Kovalenko confirmed that the Astrakhan gas-processing plant was hit.

“This is one of Russia’s central energy sites processing gas condensate and producing gasoline and diesel, among other things. The plant plays a vital role in Russia's military-industrial complex, as the energy sector is a primary funder of defense,” he emphasized.

The Volgograd oil refinery has previously been a target of drone attacks. It is one of Russia's largest, processing approximately 14 million tons of oil annually.

