Russia claims to have increased production of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles Sunday, February 19, 2023 12:00:14 PM

The head of the Russian defense corporation Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, said that the Russian Federation had increased the production of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

"The production [of these missile systems] began a long time ago. In the beginning such a quantity was not required. We are now increasing the production," Chemezov said in an interview with the Russian news agency Interfax.

He also added that Rostec produces "colossal volumes of products" for the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Volumes have grown significantly, in some cases - 50 times," the head of the state corporation said.

This primarily concerns the ammunition industry. In addition, according to Chemezov, in 2023, Russian defense companies can produce up to 300 helicopters, including attack helicopters.

A year earlier, Rostec produced 150-160 aircraft annually.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that the Russia does not have so many Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and it only likes to "scare" Western countries with the possibility of their use. There is also a problem with the aircraft that can carry these missiles, namely MiG-31.

