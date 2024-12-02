Russia claims Ukrainian advisors aiding Syrian rebels Monday, December 2, 2024 4:20:57 PM

Russian sources within the Syrian intelligence services have claimed that Ukrainian experts were allegedly "assisting in the preparation of drones" for an opposition group. At the same time, Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) has reported a deteriorating situation for Russians in Syria.

The Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which is fighting against Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, allegedly managed to capture Aleppo with the help of Ukrainian advisors, claims the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing a source close to Syrian intelligence services.

Ukrainian specialists were reportedly "assisting in the preparation of drones," and the rebels were utilizing advanced American technologies.

Additionally, the source informed the Russian agency about the use of electronic warfare systems to jam the Syrian Army's communications.

On December 2, the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) announced a worsening situation for Russians in Syria. Opposition forces opposing the Russian-backed Bashar al-Assad regime are actively advancing southward. The fighting has already spread to cities like Hama, Homs, and Sweida, where urban clashes have commenced.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian troops in Hama were forced to abandon their positions and retreat to the Khmeimim airbase. Colonel General Alexander Zhuravlev, leading the coordination headquarters at the base, admitted that the situation has spiraled out of the Syrian government's control.

In Damascus, initial armed clashes have started, prompting a panic-driven evacuation of Russian military personnel and diplomats from the capital, according to the GUR. A similar situation unfolded at the Russian base in Khan Shaykhun, where the troops left behind significant weaponry, likely now in the hands of opposition forces.

Ukrainian intelligence also reported that on December 1, Russian aviation carried out a series of strikes in the Khan Shaykhun area, intending to destroy the abandoned equipment to prevent its capture by the rebels.

Amid these developments, Arab media reports have surfaced regarding the resignation of the commander of the Russian contingent, General Sergey Kisel. Furthermore, Colonel Vadim Baykulov, responsible for the special forces units, was reportedly called back to Moscow.

On November 29, Syrian opposition forces entered Aleppo, the country's second-largest city, gaining control over more than 70% of its territory. The full-scale offensive against Bashar al-Assad's government positions resulted in the capture of substantial military hardware by the rebels.

On November 30, Russia, a key ally of Assad's regime, promised Syria additional military aid expected to arrive within three days.

