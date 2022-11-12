Russia closes passage to ships through the Kerch Strait into Azov Sea Saturday, November 12, 2022 11:00:48 AM

Russia has closed the passage of ships loaded outside of Russia through the Kerch Strait into the Sea of Azov, reported TASS, citing the Main Directorate of Maritime Affairs under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey.

"According to the official notification that we received from the maritime administration of the Russian Federation, the passage of ships loaded outside the territory of the Russian Federation to the north through the Kerch Strait, which provides passage to the Sea of Azov, is prohibited."

Earlier, military analysts noted that after the Ukrainian Forces liberated the right bank of the Dnieper, such areas as the Perekop Isthmus in the Crimea and the entire Tauride steppe north of the peninsula are now within the firing range of Ukrainian HIMARS missile systems. The Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power station and the hydraulic gates of the North Crimean Canal are also in the firing range, but their destruction is not beneficial for anyone. If the Nova Kakhovka dam is destroyed, Crimea will lose water supply, since the dam regulates the level in the Dnieper and ensures the water levels in the North Crimean Canal. In addition, the destruction of the hydroelectric power plant may cause flooding of several dozen settlements.

