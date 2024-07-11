Russia condemns US decision to deploy long-range missiles in Germany, warns of military response Thursday, July 11, 2024 10:06:18 AM

The Russian Foreign Ministry regards the deployment of Tomahawk cruise missiles and other long-range US weapons in Germany as a "link in the escalation chain", said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

"I believe this is simply a link in the escalation chain, one of the intimidation elements that today forms a major part of NATO and the US's strategy towards Russia. Our response will be calm and professional. The military, without a doubt, have already taken this message into account," Ryabkov said. He noted that Russia would be "developing primarily a military response to this new development."

The US will once again deploy long-range weapons in Europe. On 10th July, it was announced that the US, to counter Russia, will enhance protective measures for its NATO European partners. Specifically, from 2026, Tomahawk cruise missiles and other long-range weapons will be temporarily stationed in Germany.

A joint statement from the US and Germany, released on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, also mentioned SM-6 anti-aircraft missiles and new hypersonic weaponry, "which have significantly greater range than the existing land-based systems in Europe." Thus, for the first time since the Cold War, Germany will host weapon systems capable of reaching Russian territory.

Tomahawk cruise missiles, like the German TAURUS, can penetrate deep into enemy territory at low altitudes to destroy critical targets such as command centres, bunkers, and radars. Tomahawk missiles are launched from ships and submarines, whereas TAURUS missiles are launched from aircraft.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius underscored that, since these armaments "are being supplied to Germany on a rotational basis only," it is "clearly linked to the expectation from the US that Germany will itself invest in the development and procurement of such weapons".

