Russia considers declaring Santa Claus ‘a foreign agent’ to protect traditional values Monday, December 9, 2024 11:00:10 PM

In a move that could see Santa Claus banned in Russia, the beloved Christmas figure is being criticized for allegedly undermining "traditional Russian values." Vitaly Borodin, head of the Federal Project on Security and Anti-Corruption, has filed a request with the Russian Prosecutor General's Office to classify the Santa Claus brand as a foreign agent, according to a report by Shot.

Borodin argues that the image of Santa Claus is being used by several foreign companies, including Father Christmas Ltd, which holds trademarks such as Santa Claus, Father Christmas, and Cyber Santa. He claims these companies are financing the Santa image in Russia with the intent of "eroding traditional Russian values."

Borodin also noted that Santa Claus is favored in "unfriendly" countries and is "displacing the image of Ded Moroz," Russia's traditional gift-bringer. This issue comes amid a broader context of foreign relations in Russia, where a French political scientist, Laurent Vinatier, was recently sentenced for gathering information on Russia's military-technical activities without registering as a "foreign agent". Additionally, a 73-year-old American was sentenced in Moscow to six years and ten months in prison for "participation in the Ukrainian territorial defense".

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.